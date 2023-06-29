Wrestlers call on Bhim Army chief in hospital

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), June 29 Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia on Thursday called on Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar, who was shot at in Deoband.

The two wrestlers met the Bhim Army chief at the hospital and inquired about his health.

Later, talking to reporters, the two said that the attackers must be sternly punished.

They said that Chandra Shekhar had always taken a stand for the truth and he should be given adequate security.

Leaders from various parties, including Samajwadi Party and AAP also called on the injured leader and inquired about his welfare.

Chandra Shekhar, it may be recalled, had extended his support to wrestlers when they were protesting against the WFI chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad sustained minor bullet injuries after his convoy was shot at by unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor