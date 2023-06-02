Wrestlers Protest: Central govt can't interfere in affairs of State govt, says Mithun Chakraborty

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 2 : Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mithun Chakraborty on Friday said that the Centre cannot do anything in the matter related to the ongoing wrestlers' protest as the case belongs to the state.

"It's not in the hands of the centre, the state should see, power is not in our hands. This is not the subject of the Centre but the state provided that the country is federal," the actor-turned-politician said while replying to a question at his press conference.

Several ace grapplers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have been protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh accusing him of sexual harassment and demanding his arrest.

On Tuesday, Olympic medalist wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik alongwith Vinesh Phogat went to Uttarakhand's Haridwar to immerse their all medals including Olympic ones in the river Ganga, as a mark of their protest but farmer leader Naresh Tikait asked them to wait for 5 days.

On May 28, India's Olympic medallist wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia along with Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat were detained by Delhi Police while attempting to march to the new Parliament building where they planned to stage a demonstration. FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147, 149, 186, 188, 332, 353, Section 3 of the PDPP Act, said Delhi Police.

Chakraborty further while attacking the West Bengal government led by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee over law and order said that the whole system in the state is "corrupt".

"West Bengal never follows court's orders, constitution and the federal structure and that is why I feel is Bengal still a part of India or not," he added.

