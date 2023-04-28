Wrestling mess: AAP ministers to meet protesters today

New Delhi, April 28 The ongoing protest by wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi has caught the attention of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, with ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi scheduled to meet them on Friday.

Some of India's top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, along with Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat are protesting at the Jantar Mantar, seeking action against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers.

As per sources, Bharadwaj and Atishi, who are cabinet ministers in the Delhi government, will interact with the protesters and listen to their grievances. They will also discuss possible solutions and ways to address the concerns of the wrestlers.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also visit the protest site on Saturday to meet the wrestlers and show his support for their cause.

Kejriwal has been a vocal advocate for promoting sports in Delhi and has taken several initiatives to support athletes in the city.

The wrestlers, who have been protesting for over a week now, have been getting support from various quarters, including other sports associations and political leaders.

Indian Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Friday came out in support of the wrestlers. "It hurts to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud," said Chopra in a tweet on Friday.

