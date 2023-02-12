Yatra comes as morale booster for Punjab Cong wracked by rebellions

Chandigarh, Feb 12 After an eight-day-long Bharat Jodo Yatra through Punjab led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the party leadership in the state seems to be back on their toes with enthused cadres to convey the message of unity at the block level by starting the "Join Hands" campaign.

After the mass exodus of leaders, comprising loyal and veteran lawmakers, and the sudden rise of the BJP in the state, the weakened Congress, which had faced a humiliating ouster at the hands of the greenhorn Aam Aadmi Party

