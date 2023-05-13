'Ye sirf shuruwat hai': Memes pouring in as trends show Congress victorious in Karnataka polls

New Delhi [India], May 13 : As the counting of votes for the Karnataka assembly elections was underway, netizens were quick to share some quirky memes as the latest trend showed Congress crossing the halfway mark.

As per the latest ECI data, Congress got a 42.93 per cent vote share, BJP got a 36.17 per cent vote share while JDS received a 12.97 per cent vote share.

Let's have a look at some of the hilarious memes shared by different users on the microblogging website.

Congress as it conquers the Karnataka assembly elections

Congress after it surges ahead of BJP in Karnataka election results.

The grand old party as it crosses the 120 mark, leads in 121 seats.

Congress as it secured a majority in the polls.

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) looking out to JDS after the Karnataka poll.

Opposition party after the poll trends showing Congress crossing the halfway mark

Congress as it wins in the Challakere constituency and leads in 128 seats in Karnataka.

The grand old party to its winning MPs.

BJP supporters' reactions right now.

Congress' T Raghumurthy was on Saturday declared winner of the Challakere Assembly constituency becoming the first registered win as the counting of votes progressed for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls.

Raghumurthy defeated Janata Dal (Secular's) Ravish Kumar with a margin of 16,450, according to the Election Commission.

According to the ECI's latest data at 12.30 pm, Congress is leading in 127 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 68 seats.

Celebrations had begun at Congress headquarters in Delhi in anticipation of victory as the election trends trickled in. Former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy visited a temple in Bengaluru this morning.

The exit polls, which were released after the polling ended in Karnataka, predicted that Janata Dal-Secular JD(S) would not touch the 37 seats it won in the 2018 polls but will continue to be a strong regional player in the state.

The fiercely contested election that saw high-pitch campaigns from the political parties is crucial for both BJP and Congress.

