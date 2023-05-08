Yediyurappa expresses confidence of BJP winning 135 seats in Karnataka, says Congress is 'drowning ship'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 8 : Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday expressed confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party will win 135 seats in Karnataka polls and termed Congress as "a drowning ship".

Addressing a press conference on the last day of the campaign in Karnataka, the senior BJP leader said a "double-engine government" is essential for the development of the southern state.

"Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah did roadshows and rallies. I am confident that we (BJP) will win 135 seats in the Karnataka Assembly election. Congress is a drowning ship, its leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra won only 2-3 seats in Uttar Pradesh even after campaigning for 4-5 months," Yediyurappa said.

Yediyurappa said Congress leaders cannot match the stature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is working restlessly for the country's development.

He said that the southern state needs a development-oriented government.

Yediyurappa listed the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre.

He said India is now the fifth largest economy in the world and is on course to becoming the first or second-placed economy in 20-25 years.

He said the BJP does not discriminate on the grounds of caste or religion.

Talking to reporters, Yediyurappa said the BJP has the total support of the Lingayat community despite efforts of Congress "to create problems".

"Hundred per cent Lingayat Community is with us. Congress is trying their level best to create some problems but almost all Lingayats Swamis are with us and told me that they will support BJP," he said.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

