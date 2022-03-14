Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi, other senior BJP leaders after winning UP; discusses govt formation

After the Bharatiya Janata Party's massive victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the state's Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders on Sunday ahead of the formation of a new government in the state.

Adityanath's meeting with the Prime Minister lasted for about two and a half hours where he had a long discussion about the next government to be formed in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister-designate also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda and discussed the political strategy ahead.

Adityanath also called upon Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

He also met the BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh at the latter's residence and later met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

A new government is to be formed in Uttar Pradesh, for which the new team of the Council of Ministers has to be chosen and the departments have to be allotted accordingly. Adityanath had a discussion regarding this with all the BJP leaders.

Adityanath is likely to meet Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Anurag Thakur and President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

