Yogi Adiyanath targets Congress in poll-bound Himachal, says India's stature rising under PM Modi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath on Monday attacked the Congress in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh and alleged that it "compromises border security and creates hurdles in development and welfare schemes".

In the third leg of his rallies, Yogi Adiyanath targeted Congress over Article 370 and said the party believes in "appeasement and vote bank politics".

He said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

"Congress' hand has always been with the mafia -be it drug, animal, mining, land, or forest mafia," he alleged.

Hitting at the then Congress government of Punjab, Yogi Adityanath said that when his government was busy cleaning Uttar Pradesh of mafias and gangsters, "one of the mafia dons fled to Punjab".

"I had to knock the doors of the Supreme Court to bring him back to Uttar Pradesh," he said, in an apparent reference to Mukhtar Ansari.

"Prior to 2017, Uttar Pradesh's roads were abysmal, electricity supply was very poor, water was supplied to many places through tankers and mafias prevailed across the state," he said, adding that "there has not been a single riot in the state" during his rule and it was poised for fast growth.

He said the country is scaling new heights of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Today, the world looks up to India whenever it is faced with a crisis. India's global stature is continuously rising under the leadership of the Prime Minister," he said and recalled the efforts made by the government to tackle Covid-19 and provide relief to people.

"For the BJP, the nation comes first whereas for the Congress nation comes last. Can you imagine free vaccine during Covid, a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 or a surgical strike during a Congress government? All these became possible because of the dynamic leadership of PM Modi, who is sensitive towards the problems of the country," the Chief Minister said.

He said India has replaced the United Kingdom as the fifth largest economy in the world.

He also targeted Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"Have you ever seen this brother-sister duo of Congress during any crisis," he asked.

The BJP leader said that Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing rapid development in the last few years listed some initiatives such as opening of AIIMS, IIM, construction of highways and approval for bulk drug park.

Yogi Adityanath sought support for BJP candidates from Haroli, Darang and Doon assembly constituencies in the state in Una, Mandi and Solan districts.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor