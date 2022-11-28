Yogi compares Shivpal Yadav to a pendulum

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 28 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) leader Shivpal Yadav's condition has become like that of a pendulum that moves form one side to another.

Addressing his first election rally in Mainpuri, the Chief Minister targeted the Yadav clan, and said: "Some people have become a football. They should ensure that they are not treated like one. Shivpal Yadav was not even given a chair to sit on and we all saw him sitting on the handle of a chair not so long ago."

Adityanath further said that one should never be a pendulum in life because the pendulum has no target.

"The FIFA football tournament is going on at present. Like football, whenever a person turns around, one kicks from this side and the other kicks from the other side. That poor fellow is only able to dance. Some people have become football... they have no movement. One must avoid becoming a football. With great clarity, we must move forward with respect and self-respect.

"To protect this honour and self-respect, the Bhartiya Janata Party has fielded Raghuraj Singh Shakya in this by-election and you must vote for him," he said.

Earlier, Adityanath started his address by paying tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav.

He attributed the victory of the BJP in the Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha by polls to the blessings of 'Netaji' (Mulayam) and said that with his blessings now, "the Lotus (party symbol) will bloom in Mainpuri as well".

