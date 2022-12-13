Yogi govt joins hands with IIM Lucknow for NIPUN Bharat Mission

Lucknow, Dec 13 The Uttar Pradesh government has brought on board the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, as a knowledge partner for the chief minister's NIPUN Bharat Associates (CMNBA) programme that aims at engaging young talented professionals, who will act as catalysts in the implementation of NIPUN Bharat Mission.

In this context, the state education department has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIM.

Under the pact, the premier management institute will help in design training, capacity building and promotion of the initiative.

The agreement is aimed at establishing strategic collaboration between the department and IIM Lucknow on the Chief Minister's NIPUN Bharat Associates (CMNBAs) programme. Its main objective is to engage talented young professionals to drive and catalyse the implementation of initiatives under NIPUN Bharat Mission, which focuses on achieving foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) goals set for each grade.

Director general school education Vijay Kiran Anand said, "The collaboration will ensure that the CMNBAs are well-trained and well-equipped to identify the gaps in implementation of NIPUN Bharat Mission on the ground and will work under DMs and CDOs for implementation of NEP interventions in the state."

Under the agreement, IIML will provide technical expertise, resources, and guidance to Samagra Shiksha in the areas of outreach for applications, induction, training, capacity building, academic module design, sensitization/orientation of the district administration representatives on CMNBA program, and will also provide infrastructure for training scheduling.

IIML director Prof Archana Shukla said, "IIM Lucknow is happy to be a partner in this initiative, which has thepotential to make a high impact in education."

Under the CMNBA program, 111 outstanding young, highly-skilled and motivated individuals will be trained to work with district administration. Every associate will strive to drive clarity of goals, targets, and devise action plans to streamline implementation such that the state achieves grade-level competency of 100 per cent students enrolled in Class 1-3 as per the NIPUN Bharat Mission.

The associates will also make district/ block level strategies to solve specific challenges faced on the ground and ensure quality training of teaching staff with necessary contextualisation for the district. They will also assist in carrying out third-party assessment of FLN in the districts and conduct community engagement to create momentum on NIPUN Bharat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor