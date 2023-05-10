Yogi govt pumps in Rs 7.5 billion to accelerate development works in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), May 10 : In an attempt to give momentum to the developmental works in the state of Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government has announced the first installment of approximately Rs 7.5 billion for the 'Legislature Area Development Fund', informed a government statement.

The fund will be released to all the 499 members of both the houses of the State Legislature, including the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, to carry out development activities in their respective areas. The government has already issued an order, sanctioning the amount.

"The Yogi government has been tirelessly engaged in carrying out developmental works in every district and village of the state ever since it took over the reins of the state for the first time in 2017. The government also accords top priority to making funds available to the concerned authorities and departments for the same on time," the statement added.

Notably, a total provision of Rs 25.20 billion has been made under the Legislature Area Development Fund. In this sequence, a total amount of six billion one crore fifty lakh rupees has been approved by the state government as the first installment for 401 out of 403 members (2 vacancies) of the Legislative Assembly under the current budget arrangement.

"At the same time, a provision of one billion forty-seven crore rupees has been made for spending on development works in the constituencies of 98 out of 100 members of the Legislative Council (two vacant seats). In this way, a total of Rs 7 billion 48 crores 50 lakh has been sanctioned for a total of 499 (401+98) members of both Houses of the Legislature. The amount of GST is also included in this amount," it further stated.

Out of the total amount released, each member will get Rs 1.5 crore for development works. The members of the Legislature will be able to spend this amount only on the development of their respective areas.

At the same time, funds will not be released from the treasury for the constituencies where the posts of members of the Legislature are vacant. It has been clearly stated in the order that in places where the code of conduct is applicable, action should be ensured only by following the rules.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor