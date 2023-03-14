Yogi govt to hold Ramayana, Durga Saptshati recitations in districts during Navratri

Lucknow, March 14 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to hold recitation of Ramayana and Durga Saptshati in every district of that state during the upcoming Navratri.

Chaitra Navratri starts from March 22.

A letter has been sent to the divisional commissioners and district magistrates of all the districts in this regard and a fund of Rs 1 lakh will be given to each district for these events by the government.

There will be special events in all Shaktipeeths and temples during Navratri.

The government will organise programmes at district, tehsil and block level.

The officers have been instructed to complete all the preparations by March 21. They have been asked to share the names and addresses of the temples where programmes will be held, photographs of temples and contact details of temple management bodies.

Two nodal officers have also been appointed at the state level, who will help in successful completion of these programmes.

The programmes will begin from March 22 and will continue till March 30.

