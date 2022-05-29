Yogi to inaugurate UP BJP executive meeting

Lucknow, May 29 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will inaugurate the BJP's state working committee meeting on Sunday to discuss plans to fast-track its beneficiary outreach ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

This is the first meeting after the BJP won a second term in state in the Assembly elections in March.

According to BJP general secretary Govind Narain Shukla, state party chief Swatantra Dev Singh held a meeting to finalise the agenda of the working committee.

Swatantra Dev Singh will also chair the state working committee meeting, making it clear that the new state chief would be named later.

The meeting, according to sources, will also discuss the preparations for celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's eight years in office and the strategy for the upcoming bypolls to the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha biennial elections and the Legislative Council polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor