Yogi to provide help to labourers in UP

Lucknow, Jan 3 As a relief to the poor suffering from the Covid-triggered economic slowdown, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will provide a maintenance allowance worth Rs 1,500 crore to labourers and construction workers on Monday.

The government will provide two-month allowance of Rs 1,000 to workers to tide over the financial crisis.

There are 5,09,08,745 registered workers in the state out of whom, the number of unorganised workers registered on the e-SHRAM portal are 3,81,60,725.

The total number of workers registered under the BOCW Board are 1,27,48,020.

In the first phase, maintenance allowance will be sent to the bank accounts of nearly two crore workers, small shopkeepers, daily wage labourers, rickshaw/ e-rickshaw pullers, porters, barbers, washermen, cobblers and confectioners.

A government spokesman said even during the first wave of the pandemic, Yogi Adityanath had helped the deprived sections of the society and the process continued in the second phase.

"The workers in the organised sector were provided maintenance allowance twice and workers in the unorganised sector once. Along with this, ration was made available twice a month, once through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and through the Public Distribution System, eliminating the ration card obligation.

"In the last four and half years, the Yogi government has reached out to the poorest of the poor. Free ration distribution through PDS is a major step in this direction," the spokesman said.

