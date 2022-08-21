Yogi unveils Kalyan Singh's statute

Lucknow, Aug 21 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, unveiled a 12-feet bronze statue of former chief minister and Rajasthan Governor, Kalyan Singh, at the Cancer Institute in Lucknow on the occasion of the latter's first death anniversary.

The chief minister recalled the role of late Kalyan Singh in the Ram temple movement. He said that the foundation of the grand Ram temple of Ayodhya was laid under the leadership of late Kalyan Singh. His contribution in the construction of Ram temple and development of the state will never be forgotten.

He said that a grand statue of Late Kalyan Singh would also be installed in the King George's Medical University (KGMU).

Kalyan Singh passed away on August 21 last year following a prolonged illness. The Cancer Institute of Lucknow is named after him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor