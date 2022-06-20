Yoon hosts 'housewarming' event in front yard of new presidential office

Seoul, June 20 South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol hosted a "housewarming" event in the front yard of the presidential office in central Seoul, inviting some 400 neighbours and others to celebrate the relocation of the office.

Living up to his campaign pledge, Yoon has moved the presidential office to the former Defence Ministry building in Yongsan from Cheong Wa Dae in line with his campaign pledge to connect better with people, reports Yonhap News Agency.

About 400 residents of Yongsan, young Afghan refugees and small business owners were invited to Sunday's event held in time for the completion of remodelling work at the building, according to officials.

"I thank you for allowing me and the presidential office staff into Yongsan and giving us a warm welcome," Yoon said. "I will work harder."

"I think South Korea and the whole world will be able to become happier when South Koreans, currently in a difficult situation, and people across the world have the sense of becoming one and unite," the President noted.

The Sunday event included a flea market and a street food event, with small merchants operating around the presidential office taking part.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor