Youth Cong to start speech competition to connect with people

New Delhi, March 27 After the poll debacle in the elections to the five states, the Congress' youth wing in its drive to connect with the people has restarted its 'Young India Ke Bol' programme, which is a platform where any youth can ensure their participation in political activities.

The National President of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas B.V. said, "'Young India ke Bol' speech competition is a platform in line with the thinking of our leader Shri Rahul Gandhi ji, by participating in which any youth can ensure his political stake. Youth across the country are angry about the anti-people policies of the Modi government and Youth Congress provides a platform to such fearless youth."

He said that the spokespersons play an important role in presenting ideas, policies and programmes of any organisation to the public and "Young India ke Bol" is a medium for the people across the country to raise issues of concern. "Youth is the future of the country as well as the present. The voice of the youth is the voice of the country," he added.

This is the second part of the competition. In the earlier episode about 8,000 participants from across the country participated and a Grand Final event was held on November 21, 22 and 23 at the Youth Congress Headquarters. A total of 27 finalists were later given the responsibility as national spokespersons of the Youth Congress and more than 150 participants were assigned the responsibility in different states.

The competition will be held from June 1 to July 31, 2022 at the Assembly and district headquarters. After this, from August 1 to September 20 the state level competition will be held at the capital headquarters of all the states. After that, on September 30, October 1 and 2, the national level competitions will be held at the Indian Youth Congress Headquarters in New Delhi.

