Youth Congress stages protest against govt

New Delhi, Aug 8 The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday staged a protest against the BJP-led government at the Centre over various issues, including Manipur violence, at Jantar Mantar here.

Scores of Youth Congress members under the leadership of IYC president Srinivas BV held the demonstration.

Referring to the violence in the Northeastern state, Srinivas asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why he has not visited the strife-torn Manipur yet.

"Why the Prime Minister has not visited Manipur till date? Why did he take almost 80 days to speak on Manipur? Why he has not sacked the Chief Minister (N. Biren Singh) till date? He should answer," the Youth Congress president said in his address.

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister, Srinivas said, "The person calling himself ‘Vishwaguru’ spoke on Manipur only for 36 seconds, when the Supreme Court itself took cognizance. So far 150 people lost their lives in Manipur and over 65,000 people have become homeless. Manipur has been burning for the last 90 days but the Prime Minister is turning a blind eye."

"If Manipur is burning, then India is burning. Manipur is demanding justice today," said Youth Congress national in-charge Krishna Allavaru.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps. The Congress and other Opposition parties have been blaming the Biren Singh-led government for the current situation in the Northeastern state and demanded his dismissal.

