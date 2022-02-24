YSR Telangana Party celebrates registration by EC

Hyderabad, Feb 24 YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) led by Y.S. Sharmila on Thursday celebrated as the Election Commission registered it as a political party.

The party cadres participated in the celebrations held at the party office and residence of tge founder Sharmila in posh Jubilee Hills here.

Amid the playing of loud music and drum beats, several workers were seen dancing. There were also fireworks on the occasion.

Earlier, Sharmila cut a cake to celebrate the occasion along with her mother Y.S. Vijayamma, husband Anil Kumar and some key party leaders.

Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, thanked the Election Commission for recognising the party. She said her party would continue to work in a democratic manner to serve the people.

She tweeted that despite all the odds, the YSRTP will work for the people and will remain amidst people. She vowed the follow the path of her late father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh.

The Election Commission has registered YSR Telangana Party as a political party under the Representation of the People Act.

Meanwhile, Sharmila voiced concern over the continuing suicides of farmers in Telangana and slammed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for doing nothing to prevent these. The YSRTP leader alleged that seven farmers have committed suicides in the state during the last two days due to debts.

She said KCR was talking of 'Bangaru (golden) Bharat' but has no concern for the farmers of Telangana who are ending their lives due to debt and other problems created by the wrong policies of the state government.

Sharmila was referring to the slogan given by Telangana Rashtra Samthi (TRS) chief, who is leading efforts to form a national front against BJP.

Sharmila floated YSRTP on July 8 last year and announced the party will strive to bring 'Rajanna Rajyam' in Telangana.

'Rajanna Rajyam' is an euphemism for the rule of Rajasekhara Reddy, who launched several pro-poor and welfare schemes when he was the Chief Minister of combined state between 2004 and 2009.

Sharmila was earlier active in YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) floated in 2011 by her brother Jagan Mohan Reddy after resigning from the Congress party.

She admitted political differences with Jagan Mohan Reddy, who opposed her entry into Telangana politics.

