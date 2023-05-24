YSRCP MLAs, MPs have 408 criminal cases, says Chandrababu

Amaravati, May 24 Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that MLAs and MPs of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have 408 criminal cases against them.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president said Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy alone has 31 criminal cases pending against him... These include 11 CBI and 9 ED inquiries, he said.

Naidu tweeted that after YSRCP came to power, the government's legal expenses increased by 70 per cent. "This is just the tip of the iceberg. How can criminals be expected to deliver justice?," he asked.

The leader of the Opposition tweeted with the hashtag JaganThreatToAP.

Meanwhile, well-known filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma joined the issue with Naidu.

RGV, as Varma is popularly known, reminded Naidu that the cases against Jagan Mohan Reddy were booked before he became the chief minister.

