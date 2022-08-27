Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant reconnected to grid

Kiev, Aug 27 The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant (NPP) in southern Ukraine has been reconnected to the electricity grid, Ukraine's state-run nuclear energy operator Energoatom said.

The plant has already started generating electricity for Ukraine's needs after one of its units shut down on Thursday was reconnected to the power supply system, Energoatom said on Telegram.

All equipment and safety systems at the plant are operating normally, it said.

On Thursday, Energoatom said the Zaporizhzhya NPP was disconnected from the power grid for the first time in its history after fires at ash pits stopped the last power line from working.

The Zaporizhzhya NPP is one of Europe's largest nuclear power plants and generates a quarter of Ukraine's total electricity. It has been controlled by Russian forces since early March, but its Ukrainian staff has continued to operate it. In recent weeks, Ukraine and Russia have traded accusations of strikes on the facility.

