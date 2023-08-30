Zelensky, Kishida discuss security guarantees over phone

Kiev, Aug 30 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed security guarantees for his country during phone talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the president's press service said.

Zelensky on Tuesday praised the joint declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine adopted by the Group of Seven (G7), urging Japan to conclude bilateral agreements under the document, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We are ready to start this negotiation process with Japan as soon as possible," Zelensky stressed.

He invited Japan to participate in the next round of consultations on Ukraine's Peace Formula at the level of national security advisors and in the Global Peace Summit.

During the conversation, the parties also discussed the prospects for the extension of the Black Sea "grain corridor" for exporting foodstuffs from Ukraine by creating alternative routes.

Another topic of the talks was the preparation for the Ukraine Recovery Conference scheduled to take place in Japan early next year.

--IANS

int/sha

