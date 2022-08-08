"Zero at grassroot level, hero in distributing revdis": BJP slams AAP over 'freebies culture'

Launching a sharp verbal attack against the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said that those who have done zero development at the grassroots level, now want to become heroes by distributing freebies ('revdis').

"Just now a press conference was done by Arvind Kejriwal ji. I will respond to his allegations. Firstly, you all must know that the people of the whole of India are saying that those who are zeroes at the grassroot level want to become heroes by distributing 'revdis'," said BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.

Bhatia further questioned the AAP government's Delhi model of education. He said, "Arvind Kejriwal promised that he will give 500 new schools. But he is far from opening 500 new schools, and adding to that 16 schools were closed in Delhi. RTI shows that with 16 schools closed and 745 schools are running without a principal."

Lashing out at the Centre for disturbing the peaceful atmosphere of the country, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded the central government to provide good free education, healthcare, 300 units of electricity and unemployment allowance for people in the country.

"An atmosphere is being created that giving free education, free electricity and free water is a crime. They (BJP) waived off debt worth Rs 10 lakh crore of some people. It is being said amongst people that some of them are their friends. No one is talking about it," said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal said, "As we celebrate 75 years of Independence, I demand the Central government to provide good free education, healthcare, 300 units of electricity and unemployment allowance in the country. Those who call it 'Revdi' are traitors of the country."

In July this year, the Prime Minister had said, "This 'Revdi' culture (or the freebies culture) is dangerous for the development of the country. Those with Revdi culture will never build new expressways, new airports or defence corridors for you. Together, we have to defeat this mentality, remove Revdi culture from the politics of the country."

Responding to this, Kejriwal addressed a rally in Gujarat on Sunday and said, "These people abuse me saying that 'Kejriwal is looting money, distributing free revdis'. Kejriwal is not going to Swiss banks with money, he is not wasting public money on the public."

In a sharp attack against its opponents, Kejriwal on Sunday said that Gujarat Congress will soon merge with the Gujarat BJP unit as they have "love brewing" between them.

"The election of Gujarat will be between AAP and BJP. Gujarat Congress is going to merge with Gujarat BJP. (I love you) ILU-ILU of BJP-Congress will end. On one hand, there is "27 years of misrule" of the BJP and on the other hand, there is "new politics" of AAP," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference on Sunday.

Keeping the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections in mind, Kejriwal on Sunday made a bunch of promises for the people of Gujarat ranging from providing a free electricity supply to improving the healthcare services in the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader claimed that about 25 lakh households in Punjab have just recently got electricity bills of zero rupees and many of the people residing in Delhi are also privileged for the same. Notably, AAP is in power both in Punjab and Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal was on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Saturday as part of his campaign ahead of the Assembly polls likely to be held in December this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor