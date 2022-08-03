Zero-hour notice in RS on 'surge' in deposits by Indians in Swiss banks

New Delhi, Aug 3 Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Wednesday gave zero-hour notice in the Rajya Sabha on the issue of the 'surge in Indian money held in Swiss banks'.

Tiwari said, "It is a matter of grave concern that other foreign banks, including Swiss Bank funds are being diverted to more institutions in an uncontrollable manner, increasing the risks of black money."

Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) MP Sanjay Singh gave suspension of business notice on the demolition of a temple in Gujarat's Navsari. And another AAP MP Raghav Chaddha has given suspension of business notice on the issue of GST on Sarai around Harminder Sahib.

"I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for suspension of business listed for 3rd August 2022:

"That this House do suspend Zero Hour and other relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a discussion on the imposition of 12 per cent GST on Sarai's around Shri Harmandir Sahab (Golden Temple) in Amritsar."

