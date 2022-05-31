12-year-old girl sexually assaulted by 65 year old man

Two incidents of child sexual abuse have been reported in the city. In one of the incidents, a senior citizen sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl. A case was registered in Nigdi and Talegaon Dabhade police stations on Monday. Police arrested a youth along with a senior citizen. The victim's mother lodged a complaint at Nigdi police station. The arrested have been identified as Rajesh Shivamurthy Sarvade (65, resident of Otaskim) and Kaluram Babu Pawar (28, resident of Otaskim). According to police, the accused dragged a minor girl to a mound of mud in a chowk at Nigdi between 3 and 4 pm on Monday. He then sexually assaulted the minor girl by committing obscene acts.

