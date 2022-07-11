2 TMC water increased in one and half days in Khadakwasla

Pune: The catchment area of ​​the dams supplying water to Pune city has been receiving heavy rains for the last three days. As a result, the water storage in four dams of Khadakwasla Dam project has increased by 3 TMC in the last three days and by Sunday evening, the water storage has increased by 2 TMC in one and a half days. The water storage in the four dams has reached 8.19 TMC. On the same day last year, the water storage was 8.66 TMC.

Due to lack of rain, Khadakwasla dam project reached the bottom and water supply was started in Pune city from last week. In the last 24 hours on Sunday morning, Khadakwasla Dam received 32 mm, Panshet 126 mm, Varasgaon 126 mm and Temghar 165 mm of rain. A total of 26.56 per cent water has been stored in four dams. It was 29.71 per cent on the same day last year.

By Sunday evening, the water storage in the four dams had reached 8.19 TMC. It is 28.11 percent. It is raining well in Pune district at present. The Pimpalgaon Joge dam area has received maximum rainfall of 167 mm in last 24 hours. Then Temghar 165, Kalmodi 137, Panshet, Varasgaon 126 each, Mulshi 109, Manikdoh 88, Yedgaon 83, Vadaj 32, Dimbhe 48, Ghod 15, Chilhewadi 84, Visapur 5, Chaskaman 73, Bhama Askhed 45, Vadivale 110, Pawana 105 Andra 85, Kasarasai 38, Gunjavani 115, Nira Deodhar 105, Bhatghar 61, Veer 7, Nazare 6, Ujani 39 mm of rain has been recorded.



In the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, Pune district recorded 194 mm of rain at Tamhini 194 and Lavasa. Lonavla 144, Valvan 128, Wadgaon Maval 94, Junnar 71, Bhor 107, Velhe 96, Pound 80, Girivan 88, Talegaon 54, Lovele 35, Rajgurunagar 32, Wadgaon Sheri 26, Pashan 25, Lohgaon 34, Ambegaon 19, Hadapsar 18, Shivajinagar 20, Magarpatta 17, Koregaon Park 16, Daund 16, Dhamdhere 15, Indapur 14, Baramati 11, Purandar 9 mm rain was recorded.



The sky was cloudy in Pune city on Sunday. Occasionally a light drizzle of rain was coming and going. However, there was no emphasis. One mm of rain was recorded during the day.

Rain for the next three days

Moderate rain is expected in the city for next 3 days. The meteorological department has forecast heavy rains in the ghats and sparse showers in sparse places.