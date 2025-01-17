850 New Positions to Be Created in Pune Police Force, Announces MoS Yogesh Kadam

Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam announced that 850 new positions will be created in the Pune Police Force during his first visit to Pune at the Police Commissionerate. He met with Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar to review the city's law and order situation and later spoke to the media.

Kadam stated, "I reviewed the Pune Commissionerate and the implementation of the 100-day plan. The Pune Police administration has expectations from the government, and we have discussed what they need."

He emphasized that action will be taken where mistakes occur and noted that an atmosphere of fear had previously existed in Pune. He reported a 50 percent reduction in crime in 2023 compared to 2024 and stressed the need for strict measures against drug sales. Kadam mentioned the importance of following instructions from Ajitdada and taking guidance from him, as well as counseling parents and children to prevent juvenile delinquency.

Kadam acknowledged the decrease in the crime rate compared to 2023 but noted that improvements are still necessary, particularly regarding traffic congestion and the rise in cybercrime. He plans to increase staff for cybercrime investigations and will advocate for a dedicated cyber facility in Pune similar to one in Mumbai. He sees himself as a link between the police, the administration, and the Chief Minister.

He congratulated the police for seizing drugs worth ₹4,000 crore and instructed them to monitor drug activities closely. Kadam called for increased action in drug-related cases and assured that the police would be given a free hand in their operations.