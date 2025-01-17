Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: No Gang Involved, Theft Was the Only Motive, Says Minister Yogesh Kadam

Saif Ali Khan was injured during a robbery attempt at his Bandra apartment when the thief stabbed him multiple times before fleeing. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for a treatment, after spending 24 hours in ICU, under doctors' guidance, actor was shifted to regular ward. Meanwhile, This incident fueled speculation about potential links to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi or political figure Baba Siddique. However, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Yogesh Kadam, clarified on Friday that there was no criminal gang involved in the recent attack on film actor Saif Ali Khan. He stated that the attack was likely aimed at theft, and the police have detained a suspect in connection with the incident.

Kadam visited the Pune Police Commissionerate on Friday, where he attended a meeting with senior police officers, including Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma. After the meeting, Kadam addressed reporters regarding the attack on Saif Ali Khan’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai, which occurred on Thursday. The incident raised questions about the involvement of criminal gangs, especially following similar incidents, such as the shooting at actor Salman Khan's residence and the killing of former MLA Baba Siddiqui, which were attributed to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Kadam confirmed that there was no indication of a criminal gang's involvement in the attack on Khan. "The initial investigation has revealed that the attack was for theft purposes," he explained. He added that a suspect had been identified in CCTV footage, and the police were interrogating the individual. It was also suspected that others might be involved, and their search was ongoing.