A case has been registered against Milind Ekbot in Pune

Pune: Milind Ekbote of All Hindu Front is once again in trouble. Milind Ekbote has once again been charged with inciting a rift between the two communities. A case has been registered against Milind Ekbote, Swapnil Naik of Patit Pavan Sanghatana and 20 others. The case has been registered at Faraskhana police station in Pune.

What exactly is the case?

Various programs were organized on the occasion of Mahashivaratri yesterday. A similar program was also organized at Pavale Chowk in Kasba Peth. However, the event was held without permission. Also, the Pune police has informed that the case has been filed against them for trying to create a rift between the two communities by gathering an illegal crowd in this program.

A case has been registered against 20 persons at Faraskhana police station in Pune. Fifteen of them have been arrested. However, Pune police has informed that Milind Ekbote has not been arrested yet.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against Milind Ekbote at Khadak police station two months ago. Shiv Pratap Day was organized on 19th December at Natubag in Pune. A case was registered against six persons, including Milind Ekbote, at Khadak police station for creating a rift in the society through the program. A case was registered against Milind Ekbote, Mohanrao Shete, Deepak Babulal Nagpure, Kalicharan Maharaj, Captain Digrendra Kumar and Nandkishore Ramakant Ekbote. After that, Milind Ekbote is in trouble once again.