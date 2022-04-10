AAP leader attacked with chopper in Pune

Yashwant Shrimant Kamble (43), president of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) social justice wing in Pimpri Chinchwad, has lodged a complaint with Bhosari police station that he was attacked with a chopper by three minors when he was returning home on Saturday. According to the first information report (FIR), the incident took place at Phugewadi at 1 pm on Saturday.

After a protest by AAP, Kamble was returning on his two-wheeler when motorcycle-borne attackers came from behind and hit him with a sharp weapon believed to be a chopper. After the incident, Kamble was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.Police have detained the three minor boys and also seized the chopper used in the crime.