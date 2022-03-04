Alandi: Nine people Caught who were preparing for a robbery; Including a young woman

Alandi: Alandi police arrested nine people who were preparing to commit a robbery in front of a hotel in Alandi. The arrested accused include a young woman. The action was taken on Wednesday (Dec. 2) at 3.30 am.

Sagar Mohan Sable (age 34, resident of Sablewadi, Tal. Khed), Kalim Badsha Sheikh (age 21, resident of Majalgaon, Dist. Beed), Vilas Dattatraya Waghmode (age 24, resident of Laxminagar, Moshi), Tejas Ravindra Alhat ( Age 21, resident of Alhatwadi, Moshi), Yogesh Sanjay Hanumante (age 26, resident of Dudulgaon, Tal. Haveli), Vaibhav Baban Kamble (age 21, resident of Bhimnagar, Moshi), Rohit Ramdas Waje (age 27, resident of Sastewadi) The arrested accused are Vishal Keshavrao Jadhav (22, resident of Laxminagar, Moshi), Kajal Deepak Desai (24, resident of Wadgaon Road, Alandi).

While patrolling on Chakan Road on Wednesday night, Alandi police spotted some suspicious people in front of Hotel Ramesh. Police took action and arrested nine people. During the search, they found a fake pistol, six mobile phones, an unnumbered two-wheeler, a scythe, red chilli powder and a nylon rope worth Rs 2 lakh 1,155. An interrogation revealed that he was preparing to commit a robbery. Police constable Kailas Garje has lodged a complaint at Alandi police station.