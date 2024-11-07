Baba Siddique Murder Case: 2 More Accused Arrested From Pune, Total Number Reaches 18

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two more suspects in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, raising the total number of arrests to 18. On Wednesday, the 16th accused, Gaurav Vilas Apune (23) was arrested from arrested from Pune's Karbe Nagar. So far, 18 accused have been arrested in this case and six pistols have been seized. The sixth pistol, which belonged to the accused Gaurav Apune, was reportedly handed over to another individual, according to the police.

The police are currently searching for the person who received this pistol. While Siddique was murdered in Bandra East on October 12, the police managed to arrest two of the shooters, Gurmail Baljitsingh and Dharmaraj Kashyap, within two days. Their accomplice Shivkumar Gautam, who fired the bullets that killed Siddique, is still absconding, though.

Mumbai crime branch sources have revealed that absconding shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam, Shubham Lonkar, and Zeeshan Akhtar may have fled to Nepal. Based on this information, two teams are conducting raids along the Indo-Nepal border and also in Haryana and Punjab. Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader, was shot dead on October 12 by three assailants near the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, in the Nirmal Nagar area of Mumbai. He sustained gunshot wounds to the chest after being shot at outside his office in Nirmal Nagar, Mumbai. He was taken to the city's Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on October 12.The gang led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the killing.