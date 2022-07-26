Bomb like object found in Hadapsar Pune

Hadapsar: A shocking incident has come to light, a bomb-like object near Annasaheb Magar Vidyalaya in Manjari Khurd has been found, but the police said that it was an old grenade. Bhimana Rohidas Gaikwad saw a bomb-like object on the right side of Annasaheb Magar Vidyalaya. He immediately gave this information to Police Patil Ankush Undre. Undre immediately gave this information to Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Pawar of Lonikand Police Station. Meanwhile, as soon as the information about this incident was received, the bomb squad immediately reached the spot.

According to the police, the place was filled 8 years ago. An old grenade buried in it has been found. It seems to have come up due to the rain. However, further investigation is being carried out by Lonikand Police and Bomb Squad.