Builder Gera Not Responding; Pune Police To Issue Notice

Despite cutting down 10 trees without obtaining permission from the Tree Authority Committee of the Pimpri- Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, the Gera Imperial Gateway and Gera Development has paid only a fine of Rs 3 lakh. Although a case has been registered, the builder is not responding to notices issued by the municipal corporation and the police. Consequently, the police will issue notices to Kumar Gera, Vijay Kalyankar and Balaji Khandekar. However, no arrests have been made in this case yet.

The illegal tree cutting on the patch stretching from Nashik T- point to the CIRT Road was re- ported to the municipal garden department by tree activists San- jay Ausarmal and Sagar Kasbe after which a team of the garden department arrived at the scene and found that 10 trees had been cut down. Some trees were up- rooted, some branches were cut, and some trunks were damaged, leading to them drying out. When it was discovered that Gera Builder was carrying out the work, notices were issued to the owners Kumar Gera, Vijay Kalyankar and Balaji Khandekar.

Upon inquiring about the tree cutting, it was found that no permissions were obtained. Consequently, a complaint was lodged with the police. An assistant of the municipal garden department, Suresh Ghode (resident of Gulab Pushp Udyan, Nehrunagar), mentioned in his FIR at Bhosari police station that the damage was estimated to be around Rs 3 lakh. Meanwhile, Gera Developments Pvt Ltd stated, "We believe that we have not done any. thing wrong, and our names have been implicated in this matter. We are confident that the truth will come out after the authorities investigate." All eyes are now on the actions to be taken in this case.

What will happen now?

To cut trees in the municipal area, permission from the municipal garden department is re- quired. If trees are cut without permission, there is a provision for a fine of Rs 50,000 or Rs 10,000 for pruning without permission, or imprisonment for up to 2 years. This incident came to light thanks to two tree activists. Following their report, a spot inspection was conducted, and a case was filed. PI Nitin Phatangare ons the case. After the case was registered, it will be run in the Morwadi court.

Company's statement

The company received a notice late on Saturday (June 1) from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's garden department. The tree-cutting notice pertains to trees located 1.5 kilo- meters away from our project, along the roadside of New Hrishikesh Enterprises' project. Upon inquiry with the concerned parties, we were informed that no trees were cut or branches pruned as alleged in the notice.

What police say?

There is a provision for filing a complaint under the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Preservation of Trees Act, 1964, Section 3(1), the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Preservation of Trees Act, 1964, Section 4, and the Maharashtra (Nagpur Region) Preservation of Trees (Regulation and Protection) Act, 1975, Section 21(1). Trees have been cut without obtaining any permission from the Tree Authority. No action has been taken against the concerned persons. They will be issued a notice for investigation, followed by further inquiry.