Case Registered Against 7 Members of Student Union for Putting Up Controversial Hoardings on FTII Premises

Pune: The Deccan Police have registered a case against seven members of the FTII Students' Association for putting up a controversial poster on the premises of the institute.

The accused have been identified as Sainatan Charan Chakraborty, Nathan Chakrapadhyay, Mankalan Chakraborty, Trisha Bandana Manna, Madhurima Maganka Maiti, Mankap Selon Nokvoham and Ritaganniki Debarti Bhattacharya. Rutuja Atul Mane, a resident of Kothrud, has lodged a complaint with the Deccan police station.

Mane is the woman president of the all-Hindu community. On Tuesday afternoon, it was reported that a controversial poster was put up on the FTII campus on Tuesday. Mane then informed the organisation's president Ravindra Padwal and party workers about the incident. It was learned that the Students' Association had put up a banner on the FTII campus. Such placards are likely to undermine social cohesion. In her complaint, Mane alleged that the office-bearers of the students' union had worked to disturb religious harmony. The investigation is being conducted under the guidance of senior police inspector Bipin Hasbanis of Deccan police station.