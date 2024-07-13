Central Railway to Run 12 Additional DEMU Ashadi Specials Between Pune and Miraj

For the first time, the Pune Division of Central Railway will run 12 additional DEMU Ashadi special trains between Pune and Miraj. These special services are scheduled to operate between July 15 and July 20, 2024, providing extra capacity during the Ashadi pilgrimage period.

Train Details:

- 01147 Unreserved DEMU Ashadi Special:

- Departure from Pune: 08:30 hrs

- Arrival at Miraj: 16:15 hrs

- Dates: Daily from July 15 to July 20, 2024 (6 trips)

- 01148 Unreserved DEMU Ashadi Special:

- Departure from Miraj: 16:45 hrs

- Arrival at Pune: 23:55 hrs

- Dates: Daily from July 15 to July 20, 2024 (6 trips)

Halts:

Hadapsar, Daund, Jeur, Kurduwadi, Modlimb, Pandharpur, Sangola, Mhasoba Dongargaon, Jath Road, Dhalgaon, Kavathe Mahankal, Salagre, and Arag.

Composition:

The DEMU special will consist of 10 cars.

Passengers are encouraged to take advantage of these additional services for a comfortable journey during the Ashadi pilgrimage season.