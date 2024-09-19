Chaos In Pune During Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Three Incidents of Attempted Murder Reported

While the crime rate in Pune is at its peak three different incidents of attempt to murder were reported during the ongoing Ganpati immersion procession from Bhawani Peth and the Laxminarayan Cinema Chowk area near Swargate. An attempt to murder case has been registered at the Swargate police station in this regard.

According to the police, Kunal Parameshwara Bansode (age 23, Res. Chandan Hospital, Dyce Plot, Gultekdi) was seriously injured in the attack while Swapnil Mangesh More (age 23, resident opposite Chandan Hospital, Dice Plot, Gultekdi) has filed a complaint in this regard at Swargate Police Station. According to the police, Kunal and Swapnil Tilak were dancing in the immersion procession when they mistakenly bumped into an unknown youth. Kunal and Swapnil had a heated argument with the unknown accused and the argument escalated into physical altercations where Kunal stabbed into the stomach with a sharp weapon. Kunal was seriously injured and immediately rushed to the hospital and is undergoing treatment. A case has been registered against the unknown accused and Police sub-inspector Rathore is investigating the case.

In another incident, in the Kashewadi area of Bhawani Peth, a youth was allegedly stabbed with a koya over a petty dispute during the immersion procession. The injured person has been identified as Nikhil Avinash Choudhary (age 25, Res. Bhagava Chowk, Kasewadi). Accordingly, a complaint was filed and a case has been registered against Zaid Tamboli, Bilal Khan, Latif Shaikh and Chuvva

As per the police, Nikhil was dancing in the procession of Rajiv Gandhi Mitra Mandal in Kasewadi near Bhawani Peth when an argument broke out between the accused and Nikhil. The dispute took a violent turn when the accused allegedly stabbed him with a sharp weapon. Police Inspector Vite is further investigating the case.

In another case, a young man was brutally assaulted due to an argument that took place while dancing the visarjan procession near Laxminarayan Cinema in the Swargate area. The accused allegedly struck Manoj Nath Mizar (age 23, resident of Mukundnagar, Swargate) with a hard object in his chest seriously injuring him.

Accordingly, a case has been registered against the accused Mohan Bhagat Sonar and Rakesh Bhagat Sonar (both of Mukundnagar, Swargate) at the Swargate police station. As per the police, Mirza was dancing in the procession of Prithvi Mandal in the square near Laxminarayan Cinema. At that time, Sonar abused Mizar over a minor dispute and assaulted him. Mizar was allegedly hit in the head with a hard object. A case has been registered at the Swargate police station and Police sub-inspector Rathore is investigating the case.