Congress women protest against Smriti Irani in Pune, gets into police custody

While Union Minister Smriti Irani was on a visit to Pune, the Congress party women had publicly protested against her. Even before Smriti Irani reach the hotel the protest against the leader has strongly taken place. However, this time BJP activists and the police stopped them and a scuffle broke out between them. Smriti Irani is being protested by the Congress women office bearers who are angry over the rising inflation after the police arrested the women Congress office bearers and took them to the Chatursingi police station.