Corona Vaccine Dispute Pune's Emcure sued by US firm over 'stealing' vaccine formula

American pharma company has filed a case against a big company in Pune. It has accused Pune company of stealing Corona vaccine formula and producing the vaccine. HDT Bio Corp of the United States has filed a 950 million lawsuit against Pune-based drugmaker Emcure Pharmaceuticals in a Washington court. This has caused a stir in the pharma industry. HDT Bio says the Pune-based drugmaker Emcure Pharmaceuticals stole the new Corona vaccine formula and produced it. Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, was licensed by the company to manufacture and sell corona vaccines in India.

The US biopharmaceutical company added that its innovative vaccine uses a proprietary delivery platform, Lipid InOrganic Nanoparticle (LION) formulation to deliver immune-stimulating RNA fragments to targeted cells. In July 2020, HDT Bio entered into an agreement with Gennova Biopharmaceuticals to use Messenger or mRNA technology for potential corona vaccines. When asked about the case, a spokesperson for Emcure said, "The license agreement, which is the subject matter of the lawsuit, is between Gennova Biopharmaceuticals and HDT. Emcure Pharma has nothing to do with this case. "We are not bound by any agreement or legal provisions," the company said in a statement.