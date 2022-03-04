Crime Alert; IT engineer girl raped by her Boss; Shocking incident in Pune

Pune: A shocking case has came up in which an IT engineer girl from Ahmedabad came to Pune for a job and was raped by her boss. A 31-year-old woman from Ahmedabad has lodged a complaint in this regard. All of this happened between October 2020 and June 2021.

The two accused are Rahul Kumar Singh (37, resident of Kharadi) and Malav Acharya (resident of Ahmedabad). According to the police, a woman is an IT engineer. The accused Rahul Kumar is a manager in a company at Kharadi. Being a senior officer, he increased his contact with her. She fell in love. He promised to divorce his wife and marry her.

The young woman asked Rahul Kumar about marriage. However, with the help of the plaintiff and his mutual friend, he defamed her in the company as well as in the place of residence. He also forced her to return to Ahmedabad. He then threatened that if you lodge a complaint with the police, he will ask you to rape him, cause your accident, and you will not understand. The complaint also states that he was beaten. Sub-Inspector of Police S. S. Gosavi is investigating.