Daughter-in-law replaces door of house due to dispute with In-laws

Pune: There was a dispute between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law over the property. Taking the opportunity of the time daughter-in-law changed the door of the house and put a plaque with her name on it. A case of theft of four and a half lakh rupees from the house has come to light.

In this case, a 65-year-old woman living near the railway station in Hadapsar has filed a complaint in the Hadapsar police station. Accordingly, the police have registered a case against the 26-year-old daughter-in-law. This happened between 19th and 23rd July.

According to the information provided by the police, there is a property dispute between the plaintiff and his daughter-in-law. The plaintiff had gone with the younger daughter to her elder daughter's house. Meanwhile, his daughter-in-law forcibly entered the plaintiff's residence and changed the door of the house. She put her name on it. 2 tola grams of gold, 500 grams of silver ornaments, documents and cash from the iron cupboard of the house were stolen. According to the complaint of the mother-in-law, a case has been registered against the daughter-in-law and police sub-inspector Gosavi is investigating.