Dead Fish Found in Mula-Mutha River: MPCB Issues Notice to Pune Municipal Corporation Over Untreated Sewage Discharge

Pune, Maharashtra (December 30, 2024): The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued a notice to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) after dead fish were discovered in the Mula-Mutha River at Naik Bet near Naidu Hospital.

The MPCB and PMC collected water samples for testing following the discovery last week. The test results confirmed that pollution was the cause of the fish deaths.

The PMC has been discharging untreated sewage directly into the river every day. The Naidu Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) is located near the site where the fish were found. A report revealed that the contaminated water from the area contributed to the fish deaths.

The PMC discharges 90 million liters of untreated sewage into the Mula and Mutha rivers daily. This has caused significant water pollution, resulting in the death of aquatic life.

During a joint inspection by officials from the MPCB and PMC, dead fish were observed on both sides of the river. It was found that untreated sewage from three nearby drains was flowing directly into the river. The water in the drains was black, foul-smelling, and had a pH level between 6 and 7.

Although the old Naidu STP has been dismantled, the construction of a new plant is still incomplete. As a result, untreated sewage continues to flow directly into the river.

“We inspected the area near Naik Bet where dead fish were found. The report confirmed pollution as the cause. We have issued a notice to the PMC regarding this issue,” said Jayashankar Salunkhe, Regional Officer of the MPCB in Pune.