Drugs in Parcel Fraud: Pune Woman Asked to Strip on Video Call by Cyber Criminals

A shocking case has come to light from Pune where cyber criminals allegedly forced a female victim to strip on a web camera claiming that she was going through thermal imaging as narcotics were found in a parcel sent in her name at the airport. This incident occurred from 7th to 11th August in Pune. In this regard, a 30-year-old woman resident of Sadashiv Peth has filed a complaint at the Vishram Bagh police station. Accordingly, a case has been registered against an unknown person.

According to the police, the accused woman was an employee at an IT company in Pune. The victim received a call from the cyber fraudster claiming that a parcel was sent to Malaysia in her name containing 12 fake ATM cards, fake passports and 140 grams of MD drugs. The fraudsters threatened the victim of arrest and stated that she needed to get a no-objection certificate from the police.

Later the victim received another call where the caller claimed that he was talking from Vasant Kunj Police Station in Delhi and asked her to transfer money to check for money laundering trail and verify the money in RBI. Accordingly, the victim transferred Rs 2 lakh 22 thousand to various UPI Id’s provided by the accused.

Later the victim again received a call where the caller informed the victim that thermal imaging needed to be done and forced her to strip on call to check whether she consumed drugs or had hidden any drugs in her body.

The Vishrambaug police have registered a case and a further probe is underway.