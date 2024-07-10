Drunk Driving New Rule: Pune Police Enforce Strict Measures; License to be Revoked

As crime incidents have increased in Pune, instances of drink-and-drive have also risen significantly. The widely discussed Porsche car accident in Pune was a major talking point across the state. Even after this incident, several similar cases have emerged. In response, Pune Police have decided to take strict action by revoking the driving licenses of those caught driving under the influence of alcohol. Pune Police Deputy Commissioner Rohidas Pawar stated that if a driver is caught driving under the influence of alcohol for the first time, their driving license will be revoked for three months. If they are caught a second time, their license will be revoked for six months. However, if they commit this offense a third time, their driving license will be permanently revoked.



Previously, in cases of drink-and-drive, the police imposed fines. However, as these incidents increased, resulting in many innocent lives being lost, the police decided to take stricter actions. Now, driving under the influence of alcohol will prove very costly for drivers. While there was public outrage over hit-and-run cases in Pune, a horrific incident occurred on Monday.

Two police constables were killed and another was critically injured in two separate hit-and-run accidents in Pune’s Bopodi and Pimple Saudagar areas in a span of four hours between Sunday night and the early hours of Monday. Later during the day on Monday, the Pune police said they arrested the 24-year-old driver of the car in the Bopodi hit-and-run case and said he was under the influence of alcohol, as per the initial probe. In the accident that took place around 1.40 am on Monday near Bopodi underpass, constable Samadhan Koli, 44, was killed, and constable Sanjog Shinde, 35, was critically injured.