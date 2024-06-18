Fake PMO Official Scam: Pune Man Duped of Rs 50 Lakh in Tender Fraud Case

A man in Pune's Council Hall area fell victim to a scam involving Rs 50 lakh, allegedly deceived by people posing as advisors from the Prime Minister's Office. The fraudsters lured him with false assurances of facilitating a government tender. Following the incident, authorities have initiated legal action, filing a case against two suspects, one of whom is a woman.

The accused in the case have been identified as Sandeep Pawar (29), residing at Plot No. 14, Koyna Society, Sadar Bazar, Satara, and Ganesh Gaikwad (29), a resident of Satara. The complaint was filed by Gorakh Jagannath (49), a resident of Pune. The Bundgarden police station has registered a case against them under sections 419, 420, and 34 of the IPC.

According to the police, the complainant and the accused were acquainted through some prior connection. Allegedly, the accused, Kashmira Pawar, falsely represented herself to the complainant as a national advisor in the Prime Minister's Office. Kashmira purportedly assured the complainant of securing a government tender. In an attempt to gain the complainant's trust, the accused arranged a meeting at Vidhan Bhavan in Pune and also sent counterfeit government tender documents to his WhatsApp account.

The plaintiff was persuaded that he stood to profit upon securing the tender. Allegedly, the accused extorted Rs 50 lakh from the complainant through both cash transactions and RTGS transfers, claiming that payment was necessary to secure the tender. When it became apparent that despite the substantial payments, the tender was not forthcoming, the complainant approached the police station and filed a complaint. Bundgarden police have registered a case in response, and Sub-Inspector Gawde is currently investigating the matter further.