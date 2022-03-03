Farmers and common people's constant visit to revenue office will be easier

Pune: In the handwritten Satbara and online Satbara, 13 thousand 113 inconsistent Satbaras and 4,500 changes with various complaints have been asked to be heard immediately. The order to complete this work on mission mode by the end of next month (March) was given by the Collector Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh has given all the relevant systems. For this, Deshmukh himself will hold an online meeting every evening at 7 pm to review the work of talathi directly. This will save the help desks of thousands of farmers and common people in the district.

On behalf of the state government, the online Satbara campaign was undertaken and all the handwritten Satbaras in the state were made online. This work has been going on for the last several years, at present one hundred percent Satbara transcripts have been made online and Satbara is being used online in almost all the transactions. As many as 14 lakh 98 thousand satbars were made online in Pune district. Many mistakes have been made while this manuscript Satbar's is online. There are many mistakes in the name along with serious mistakes like reduction of area on Satbara, reduction of name on Satbara.

These errors need to be corrected as soon as they are noticed. While this is the responsibility of the revenue department, at present ordinary farmers, citizens often have to go to the talathi coffice for help. Due to this, Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh has now undertaken a special campaign to rectify the inconsistencies and changes.

For this, every day the Collector himself will hold an online review meeting of all the Prantadhikari, Tehsildar and Talathi and Circle with the most pending Satbara and Amendments. Each taluka has been given the objective of making how many changes, seventeen repairs every day. If this work is completed by the end of March, it will be a great relief to thousands of ordinary citizens in the district.

Taluka wise pending inconsistencies and changes in the district Amendment of taluka inconsistent seven

Junnar 154 391

Velha 40 48

City of Pune 82 8

Ambegaon 318 235

Shirur 614 295

Dawn 623 437

Purandar 888 342

Baramati 835 146

Maval 833 457

Chinchwad 803

-

Indapur 1075 103

Daund 1019 263

Original 1257 284

Mansion 3765 1252

------

Total 13113 4381

The objective is to complete the administrative work on time It is a sign of good governance to complete the day to day work of the people as decided by the government. As a part of this, a campaign has been launched in the district to rectify all the inconsistent changes and complaints.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of March. - Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh, Collector