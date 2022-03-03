Farmers and common people's constant visit to revenue office will be easier

Farmers and common people's constant visit to revenue office will be easier

Pune: In the handwritten Satbara and online Satbara, 13 thousand 113 inconsistent Satbaras and 4,500 changes with various complaints have been asked to be heard immediately. The order to complete this work on mission mode by the end of next month  (March) was given by the Collector Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh has given all the relevant systems. For this, Deshmukh himself will hold an online meeting every evening at 7 pm to review the work of talathi directly. This will save the help desks of thousands of farmers and common people in the district.

On behalf of the state government, the online Satbara campaign was undertaken and all the handwritten Satbaras in the state were made online. This work has been going on for the last several years, at present one hundred percent Satbara transcripts have been made online and Satbara is being used online in almost all the transactions. As many as 14 lakh 98 thousand satbars were made online in Pune district. Many mistakes have been made while this manuscript Satbar's is online. There are many mistakes in the name along with serious mistakes like reduction of area on Satbara, reduction of name on Satbara.

These errors need to be corrected as soon as they are noticed. While this is the responsibility of the revenue department, at present ordinary farmers, citizens often have to go to the talathi coffice for help. Due to this, Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh has now undertaken a special campaign to rectify the inconsistencies and changes.

For this, every day the Collector himself will hold an online review meeting of all the Prantadhikari, Tehsildar and Talathi and Circle with the most pending Satbara and Amendments. Each taluka has been given the objective of making how many changes, seventeen repairs every day. If this work is completed by the end of March, it will be a great relief to thousands of ordinary citizens in the district.

Taluka wise pending inconsistencies and changes in the district Amendment of taluka inconsistent seven

Junnar  154  391

Velha  40  48

City of Pune  82  8

Ambegaon  318  235

Shirur  614  295

Dawn  623  437

Purandar  888  342

Baramati  835  146

Maval  833  457

Chinchwad  803

-

Indapur  1075  103

Daund  1019  263

Original  1257  284

Mansion  3765  1252

------

Total  13113  4381

The objective is to complete the administrative work on time It is a sign of good governance to complete the day to day work of the people as decided by the government. As a part of this, a campaign has been launched in the district to rectify all the inconsistent changes and complaints.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of March. - Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh, Collector

