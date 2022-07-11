Fee waived for students who lost their parents in Corona

Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University has issued a circular to waive the fees for the academic year 2021-2022 for students who have lost their parents in Corona. It also said that the decision should be implemented by all colleges.

Most of the colleges had not waived the fees of these students even after issuing circulars earlier. The Student Helping Hands Association had lodged a complaint with the university and submitted information on 200 eligible students. Taking note of this complaint, Q-Vice Chancellor Dr. The circular was issued by Sanjeev Sonwani, said Kuldeep Ambekar, president of the association.

On behalf of the organization, the organization appealed to the charitable organizations and individuals in the community to waive the tuition fees of the students who lost their parents due to Corona. Parents should take action against colleges that do not implement fee waivers for missing students, it said.