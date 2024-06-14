Fire Engulfs Travel Bus in Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad

In a devastating turn of events, a travel bus in Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad burst into flames, unleashing a scene of chaos and despair. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, mobilizing fire brigades and medical teams to contain the fire and assist those affected.

As authorities work to ascertain the cause of the fire, speculation abounds regarding potential factors ranging from mechanical failures to electrical malfunctions. However, definitive answers remain elusive as investigations into the incident are ongoing.