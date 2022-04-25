Former Union Home Secretary Dr Madhav Godbole passes away at 85

Former Union Home Secretary of India Dr Madhav Godbole passed away at the age of 85 due to cardiac failure at his home in Pune surrounded by his family on Monday.

He was known as a strong administrative officer and writer. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Dr. Madhav Godbole joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1959. He voluntarily retired in 1993 when he was Home Secretary to the Central Government. Even after his retirement, he carried out his responsibilities in accordance with the administrative policies. After his retirement, Madhav Godbol held various responsibilities such as Economic Reforms Committee of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Sick Co-operative Sugar Factory Committee of the Government of Maharashtra, Andron Power Project and Energy Sector Reform Committee, International Border Management Committee of the Central Government. He was the Union Home Secretary at the time of the demolition of the Babri Masjid, a turning point in Indian politics.