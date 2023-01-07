Four Goons Terrorizing Khau Galli Area Booked By Police; Two Minors Detained

The Shivajinagar police have apprehended a gang that was terrorising Khau Galli on Jangli Maharaj Road in Pune. In this case, two minors have been taken into custody. The gang's four Koyta (choppers) and two-wheelers have been seized.

Ranjit Raghunath Ramgude (20) and Rohan Gorakh Sark (19), both residents of Sutarwadi; Pashan; Vishal Shankar Singh (18), a resident of Sangamwadi; Yerwada; Aditya Rajesh Vadaskar (19), a resident of Shivajinagar Gaonthan; and two minors have been arrested in this case.

Accused Ranjit, Rohan, Vishal, Aditya, and their minor accomplices had terrorised Khau Galli on the Jangli Maharaj road. A woman who sold food was threatened with death. The woman had filed a report at the Shivajinagar police station in this matter.

The police were tracking down the accused who had escaped and caught them in a trap. Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Sandeep Singh Gill, ACP Satish Govekar, and Senior Police Inspector Arvind Mane, the action was taken. Inspector Vikram Goud led the squad, which also included API Bholenath Ahivale, Avinash Bhiwere, Ganpat Valkoli, Bashir Sayyid, Ranjit Phadtare, and Adesh Chalwadi.